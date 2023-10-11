MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security (OEMHS) said on Wednesday it would give out $900,000 to nonprofit organizations that have experienced or are at risk of experiencing hate crimes.

“Montgomery County is proud to be one of the most culturally diverse communities in the country. We celebrate inclusion and are committed to supporting our neighbors of every religion, race, and ethnicity,” County Executive Marc Elrich stated in a news release.

Some of the non-profits that can apply include community service providers, places of worship, or other faith-based organizations. The nonprofit organizations that qualify can request up to $20,000 per facility and the money must be used over a 12-month period.

Elrich said in news release that community members have been facing “threats of harm motivated by hate.”

“These grants will provide nonprofit and religious organizations with additional funding to enhance the security of their facilities and promote safety within the communities they serve,” Elrich stated. “I encourage all applicable Montgomery County organizations to apply for these grants.”

County Council President, Evan Glass, said in a news release the grant money is the county’s commitment to protecting its residents from “acts of hate and violence.”

“We have heard repeated requests from congregants and faith leaders of all backgrounds for increased funding to support security needs,” he stated. “This grant funding will help provide resources to nonprofit and religious organizations facing such heightened threats.”

The County Council approved the $900,000 to fund the grant program as part of the County’s budget that went into effect in July.

“With our partners in the Montgomery County Police Department, OEMHS provides security training to help facilities evaluate and better secure their facilities, develop plans for responding to threats and emergencies, and prepare to protect themselves and their communities,” stated Luke Hodgson, director of OEMHS.

“Our goal is to foster a safer environment for local nonprofits and religious institutions and the communities they serve, which are too often the targets of hate crimes,” Hodgson added.

Nonprofits are able to apply through their application form. Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10.