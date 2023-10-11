MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center (MCASAC) is holding a fee-waived adoption event for dogs who are over 40 pounds from Oct. 15-31.

The “Find Your Boo” adoption event is being held to mitigate the shelter’s increased population of large dogs. Adopters are urgently needed for medium and large dogs.

“If more people do not adopt, the shelter will once more reach critical capacity, as it did over the summer,” the county stated in a press release.

Adopting will be made easier with the no adoption fee during the special event.

“A lot of people think you need a fenced yard or a house to have a big dog, but they can be great apartment dogs,” said MCASAC Community Relations Manager Maria Anselmo in a statement. “We have all types, from couch potatoes to hiking or running buddies.”

The adoption process can begin online by filling out the adoption questionnaire and sending the required documents.

People can also visit the adoption center from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, or noon to 5 p.m. on the weekends.

Adoptions made by appointment are processed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Some walk-in appointments are available. Adoptions are same-day, so potential adopters should be ready to take home a dog on the day of their appointment.

To view adoptable animals, can visit the facility or see them online.