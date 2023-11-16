MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County residents who are 60 years or older could qualify for free hearing aids and personal sound amplifiers.

Officials said that residents who are 60 or older, have perceived mild to moderate hearing loss and who have an annual income below 250% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines ($36,450 for one person) are eligible. You’ll have to provide proof of age, residence and income.

The devices will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services’ Aging and Disability Services Division partnered with Access HEARS, which it described in a release as “a nonprofit organization whose mission is to connect individuals with hearing loss to the solutions they need to age well,” for this program.

Officials said that you can find out more about how to get one of the free devices on Access Hears’ website or by calling 410-929-0394.