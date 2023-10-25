MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Council announced that they will provide over $311,700 to some religious communities.

The Council will provide security grant funding to Jewish, Muslim, Sikh and Zoroastrian communities in Montgomery County. The security grants stems from concerns that have been brought up of these specific communities being threatened by violence and other crimes motivated by hate and bias due to the Israel-Gaza war.

The money will provide assistance to these organizations to invest in different security measures to protect their communities and buildings.

County Council President Evan Glass said county leaders are “doing everything” they can to keep its residents “safe and secure” in their places of worship.

“Given the escalating tensions across the world related to the ongoing violence in the Middle East, the Nonprofit Security Grant Program is a critical part of our efforts to keep residents safe,” Glass said. “Hate has no home in Montgomery County. Our community continues its steadfast commitment to acceptance, equity and inclusion. As one of the most diverse communities in the nation, we are united in our efforts to ensure that all our residents feel welcome, safe and seen.”

JCRC Executive Director Halbert said he is thankful for the help its receiving.

“The JCRC of Greater Washington is grateful to County Executive Elrich and the Montgomery County Council for expediting the allocation of security dollars to institutions that are at even greater risk because of the war in Israel and Gaza,” Halber said. “We are fortunate to be in a County where our elected leadership strongly prioritizes the safety of all its citizens.”

The Montgomery County Muslim Council (MCMC) Board of Directors also provided a statement:

“In response to the disturbing rise in hate crimes, including Islamophobia, we appreciate the decisive and proactive measures taken by County Executive Marc Elrich and the County Council for recognizing the need for immediate funding to help protect faith-based institutions and other vulnerable groups,” said the statement from MCMC. “It is imperative to ensure the safety and security of these spaces, where individuals come together to worship, find solace, and build community. We are hearing from too many in our community who have experienced first-hand bigotry and are afraid to be visible as Muslims for fear of physical or verbal abuse. MCMC and the Muslim community appreciate Montgomery County’s steadfast commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all communities.” The Montgomery County Muslim Council Board of Directors

Click here to see the full list of organizations receiving funds.