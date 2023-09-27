MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Council passed Bill 18-22, which will start phasing out the sale of gas-powered leaf blowers and leaf vacuums.

The Council voted 10-1 to enact the bill. County Executive Mark Elrich will then sign it into law.

“It is time to acknowledge and address the negative impacts of gas-powered leaf blowers,” Elrich said in a news release. “Transitioning away from gas-powered leaf blowers is beneficial for our communities by reducing noise pollution and protecting workers. I want to thank the many residents who advocated tirelessly for this legislation.”

According to a news release, the law will: