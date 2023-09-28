MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Fall is official here and several family-friendly events are happening around the DMV to help you stretch your dollar.

Jordan Gray, Marketing and Public Affairs Manager for Montgomery Parks said the park system has several upcoming events to welcome visitors of all ages.

“We’re excited for the leaves to start changing and for people to come out to the parks this fall,” said Gray.

Gray said all the fun starts with the Harvest Festival at Agricultural History Farm on October 7th. He says there will be hay rides, sheep-dog demonstrations, and lots of down-on-the-farm type of events throughout the day.

There will also be cider pressing, a Frakenskate roller skating event, and Birdability Week, which is great for people who love to learn about animals.

Starting October 15th, visitors will be able to learn from birding experts and see all the fun you can have by identifying the birds in the parks.