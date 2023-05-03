Last year, a plane crashed on approach into Montgomery County Airpark. Now, a councilmember wants to address aircraft safety and noise.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Five months after a private pilot crashed his single-engine aircraft into an electrical tower while on approach into Montgomery County Airpark, County Councilmember Dawn Leudtke has introduced a bill to create what she’s calling an “Airpark Community Advisory Committee” (ACAC).

On its first day in the legislative journey, Bill 24-23 already garnered support from half of the Montgomery County Council’s eleven members.

If ACAC becomes a reality, its mission would be relatively simple: hear concerns about Montgomery County Airpark — one of the busiest airports in Maryland — review data, and make recommendations.

“The Montgomery County Airpark is important to our local economy,” Councilmember Luedtke said in a statement. “It also is situated near local neighborhoods and businesses that deserve a regular and open forum to learn about flight operations, work with the Airpark and Airpark users to better understand the benefits and impacts of facility improvements, and dialogue with air traffic regulators – most prominently the Federal Aviation Administration.”

The airpark is a popular spot for general aviation, with just under 80,000 operations — takeoffs and landings — in 2021, according to Maryland Aviation Administration data. It’s located 17 miles north of Washington, D.C.

“Obviously the crash was unsettling for many people and, you know, it raised [concern] for those who maybe hadn’t been as engaged,” Luedtke told DC News Now. “But [other] issues tend to surround [aircraft] noise.”

In recent years, the number of complaints about aircraft noise has spiked. In 2019, there were 27 complaints, in 2020 there were 191 complaints, and in 2021 there were nearly 3,000 complaints, according to a 2022 report from the County Council’s Office of Legislative Oversight.

The 2,835 complaints in 2021 were made from 35 unique households, essentially meaning many households submitted multiple reports.

The 11-member ACAC would meet at least four times a year and would be required to submit an annual report detailing data on noise complaints, local flight operations, and any recommendations the committee makes regarding community impacts, concerns, and operations.

The committee would also be required to invite representatives from the Federal Aviation Administration and the Maryland Aviation Administration to at least one meeting each year.

The next step is a public hearing, scheduled for June 13 at 1:30 p.m.