MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A former teacher whom a jury convicted for the sexual abuse of children and later had his prison sentence vacated faces accusations from other people.

A hearing regarding the re-trial of John Vigna, who taught at Cloverly Elementary School, took place Friday. At the hearing, prosecutors said new claims of abuse by Vigna surfaced.

Montgomery County Public Schools placed Vigna on leave in February 2016 after accusations were made that he touched a student in appropriately.

A jury convicted Vigna, who received a 48-year prison sentence. The sentence was vacated in July 2023 after Vigna cited ineffective assistance of legal counsel. A retrial was scheduled for 2024.

During the case’s status hearing Friday, prosecutors said the Montgomery County Department of Police was investigating additional claims against Vigna. Prosecutors added that if the allegations were similar to the earlier ones, they might add them to the trial.