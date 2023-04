MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — Rose Bakewell, founder of Mrs. Bakewell’s, is the first and only cream tea company in the United States.

The cream tea boxes are filled with freshly baked artisanal classic English scones, handmade in small batches using the finest quality ingredients, velvety clotted cream, strawberry preserves, and the royal family-approved twinings tea.

Rose started Mrs. Bakewells in the DMV area, but the company now ships to customers nationwide.