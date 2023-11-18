MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Officers from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) are investigating a crash that happened in Silver Spring on Saturday evening.

At about 5:30 p.m., officers responded to Southbound Route 29 in Silver Spring for crashes involving five vehicles. There, officers are investigating three separate collisions, said a spokesperson for MCPD.

Two of the collisions are being investigated as a hit-and-run.

Two adults were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Information about the suspected vehicle involved is still unknown.