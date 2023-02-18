SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said multiple people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a downtown apartment complex in Silver Spring.

Pete Piringer the PIO for the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service said that at about 6:00 a.m., they responded to The Arrive Apartments at 8750 Georgia ave for a third-alarm fire.

Chief Goldstein @mcfrs says that well over 100 firefighters came to this 14-story apartment building in Silver Spring for a fire on the 7th floor.



17 people are in the hospital, conditions vary. Some even drove themselves.



17 people are in the hospital, conditions vary. Some even drove themselves.

3 firefighters were injured, expected to be okay.

When officers arrived, they found a 14-story building with smoke coming out of the rear of the apartment.

Officers say the smoke started on the seventh floor of the building. They say they began evacuating residents.

Piringer said first responders assisted multiple people. They also said 10 people were transported to the hospital, seven people drove themselves to the hospital, and three firefighters were also transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

The fire was extinguished according to officials.

Doubletree hotel has taken residents in.