TAKOMA PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Takoma Park Police Department are making sure your home is safe this holiday season.

The Vacant House Check Program allows residents in Takoma Park to have their home checked on by police while they are on vacation.

To eligible for home check ins, residents must:

Live in single-family homes, duplexes or townhouses.

Be away for at least four days, but no more than 30 days.

The house should not be occupied by anyone, including house sitters.

Mesfin Amara, a 36-year Takoma Park resident, said he’s never had to use the program.

”The neighbors are nice. We take care of each other. If they don’t see the light on in my house, they just call me. If we are away from the home, my sister-in-law will be there to check the home,” Amara said.

Officers will check resident’s home daily and make sure there are no signs of suspicious activity.

”I think it’s really great to have a program like this, just so people who might want to invade a home that that they know that this program is out there,” resident, Jessie Buff, said.

The application asks simple questions like the personal information of the resident, how long they’ll be gone, what vehicles will be parked in the driveway and emergency contact information.

To fill out the application, click here.