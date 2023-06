MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Chick-fil-A said a new location would open in Gaithersburg on Thursday, June 29.

The restaurant at 705 Progress Way will have a grand opening celebration that starts at 6:30 a.m.

The location restaurant join more than 90 other Chick-fil-A restaurants serving the DMV. It will bring 150 new jobs to the community and will be open for dine-in, drive-thru, and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.