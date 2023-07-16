MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Some low-income families in Montgomery County can still register to pick up a free laptop for several days and times in July.

It’s a new program created by Montgomery County’s digital equity and inclusion program to distribute 34,000 free laptops to low-income families.

Montgomery County officials said even though low-income families make up 21 percent of county households, they represent a significant 60% of households without computers.

“Access to a computer is essential for every family, regardless of their income level,” said County Executive Marc Elrich.

The county’s digital equity and inclusion program received a $7-million grant to distribute the free Chromebook laptops

“While children may have access to computers through schools, it is equally vital for parents, working individuals, and college students to have their own computers. The Maryland Connected Devices program has been specifically designed to address this issue and provide low-income families with the tools they need to bridge the digital divide,” said Elrich. “It is our responsibility to ensure that everyone in our community has equal opportunities for success in today’s digital age,” he added.

Here are the dates and times families can register for and go to pick up that free Chromebook

The schedule for upcoming computer distribution events:

Tuesday, July 18. Noon-4 p.m. Gaithersburg Library, 18330 Montgomery Village Ave., Gaithersburg

Wednesday, July 19. Noon-4 p.m. Wheaton American Job Center, 11510 Georgia Ave., Wheaton

Thursday, July 20. 1-5 p.m. McGee Library, 900 Wayne Ave., Silver Spring

Saturday, July 22. 11 a.m-3 p.m. Eastern Montgomery Regional Service Center, 3300 Briggs Chaney Rd, Silver Spring

Tuesday, July 25. Noon-4 p.m. Germantown American Job Center, 12900 Middlebrook Rd., Germantown

Thursday, July 27. Noon-4 p.m. Aspen Hill Library, 4407 Aspen Hill Rd., Rockville

Friday, July 28. 2-6 p.m. McGee Library, 9000 Wayne Ave. Silver Spring

But families have to meet certain qualifications to get the free Chromebook.

Qualifications to receive a computer include:

Must be enrolled in a benefits program, such as SNAP food benefits, Medicaid (not regular Medicare), free school lunch, WIC, SSI (not regular Social Security), Pell Grants for college students or Housing Choice Vouchers or Project-Based Rental Assistance.

Must be enrolled in the Affordable Connectivity or Lifeline Internet or telephone discount programs.

The household must earn less than 200 percent of the Federal poverty rate ($29,160 for a one-person household, $39,440 for a two-person household, $49,720 for a three-person household, $60,000 for a four-person household—and $10,280 for each additional person in the household).

Once residents have registered, eligible residents must bring a photo ID, proof of address like a piece of mail, and proof of enrollment in a benefits program like a SNAP card or proof of income