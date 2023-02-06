ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police said Monday that detectives were trying to find women who may have been victims of a sex trafficking operation that a woman ran out of an illegal spa.

Yang Jiang, 63, of New York is accused of operating the unlicensed spa in the 14800 block of Physicians Ln. Detectives began investigating it in November 2022 after they found advertisements for it that featured “scantily clad Asian women in lingerie” on a website that detectives recognized as one that solicits prostitution.

During their investigation, detectives saw men entering and leaving the business. Detectives executed a search warrant on Jan. 4, 2023. They interviewed someone whom they identified as a sex trafficking victim. She told them Jiang hired her to provide massage services and that Jiang said she could make extra money by providing sexual services to the clients.

Police arrested Jiang the same day. She was charged with Prostitution. Then, on Feb. 3, 2023, two counts of Sex Trafficking were brought against her.

“This arrest is the third incident in recent months involving an illicit spa and human trafficking in Montgomery County. This underscores the real and rising threat posed by human trafficking in the region,” said Police Chief Marcus Jones. “Victims of human trafficking are not always forced into trafficking by brute, physical means. Victims are often coerced into being trafficked over a period of time through deliberate, psychological tactics used by their traffickers, so the signs of trafficking may not always be obvious,” Jones continued. “There are several ways that victims of trafficking can obtain help and can contact either the police department directly or the Montgomery County Crisis Center.”

The Montgomery County Department of Police Vice and Intelligence Unit asked anyone with information about Yang Jiang to call (240) 773-5958 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

If you or someone you know is a victim of sex trafficking, you can contact the Montgomery County Crisis Center 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Services are provided by telephone (240-777-4000) or in person at 1301 Piccard Dr. in Rockville (no appointment needed). You also can call 911.