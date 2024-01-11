BETHESDA, Md. (DC News Now) — The electrician who died Wednesday while doing repair work on the exterior of a building at the National Institutes of Health’s Bethesda campus was identified.

A NIH spokesperson said 45-year-old Akwasi Addae was a federal employee and an NIH electrician. He died when he fell into an air handling intake shaft.

“We have notified the family and have offered condolences and support. We are also offering grief support to his NIH colleagues and NIH first responders,” the spokesperson stated in an email.

The NIH Division Occupational Health and Safety reported the accident to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The situation will be investigated to determine how it happened and prevent it from happening to anyone else in the future.