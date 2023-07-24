MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — After a Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) officer shot and killed a man accused of stabbing four people on Saturday, the Maryland Attorney General identified both the man and the officer who was involved.

A release from Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown’s office said that 19-year-old Franklin Castro Ordonez of Gaithersburg was the man who was believed to have stabbed two people at a thrift store on Veirs Mill Road and two more people elsewhere.

MCDP said that responding officers followed a lead to nearby woods, where they saw Ordonez. Officers said that Ordonez was brandishing a butcher’s knife.

Police opened fire, hitting and killing Ordonez.

The release said that MCDP Officer Justin Lee fired at and killed Ordonez. Lee has been with the department for 1 1/2 years.

Investigators were still looking into this incident.