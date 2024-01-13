MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said a person crashed into a fire hydrant on Saturday morning, causing water to spew into the roadway.

Pete Piringer, a spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said there were no injuries reported and the driver left the scene “likely in a hurry” before officials could arrive. The car hit the hydrant, causing damage to both the vehicle and the hydrant.

Hewitt Ave. at Bethpage Lane is shut down, Piringer said.