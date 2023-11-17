OLNEY, Md. (DC News Now) — With winter right around the corner, Montgomery County’s Winter City Lights are getting ready to light up the holidays.

Saturday is the opening night for Winter City Lights and the holiday lights festival is gearing up to showcase 8-acres which features more than 200,000 square feet of holiday displays.

Country Living Magazine ranked the festival No. 2 for the “Most Magical Christmas Light Display.”

Katayah Jones said she is visiting the festival with her family for the first time.

“This is definitely a one-of-a-kind event. I love it because they have so many things for the children to enjoy and the adults. That’s what makes it so family-friendly,” Jones said.

Tickets are $39 for adults, $34 for seniors and $31 for kids. Children under three years old are free to attend.

The event will offer free hot chocolate for opening night attendees. Free parking is also available for visitors.

The final night for the festival is on Dec. 31.