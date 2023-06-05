BETHESDA, Md. (DC News Now) — People are encouraged to check with their doctors if they think they may have been exposed to measles.

Someone who tested positive for it visited Bethesda’s Cabin John Ice Rink on May 24 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., according to the Maryland Department of Health.

“I think since she (her daughter) got all the vaccine, she’s probably protected pretty good,” said Jing Quian after she heard the new Monday.

The same unidentified person diagnosed with measles may have exposed people to it at a Gaithersburg office building, located at 16220 Frederick Road, May 30, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

It’s the first confirmed case of measles in Maryland since 2019. The Montgomery County Health Department said it’s not allowed to discuss any specifics involving the individual, including that person’s condition.

“It’s incredibly contagious,” said Sean O’Donnell, the acting deputy chief of public health services at the Montgomery County Health Department. “It’s probably one of the most contagious things out there.”

O’Donnell said the person got exposed to measles while outside the country. So far, there have been no other reported cases in the county.

“It’s up to four days after the initial onset of symptoms,” O’Donnell said. “It can be several days before that onset.”

Measles, according to O’Donnell, can linger in the air for a few hours, even if the infected person is not there.

“The first symptoms in measles are usually fever or cough, or they can be red eyes or conjunctivitis,” said O’Donnell.

Those unvaccinated, and especially with weak immune systems are at greater risk. They, said O’Donnell could be hospitalized, and in the most severe cases, die from measles.