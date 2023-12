MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said one person and multiple people are injured after a fatal crash Sunday morning.

Crews said that at about 4:00 a.m., they were dispatched to a collision involving a tractor-trailer and multiple cars on the ICC/MD 200 before Georgia Avenue.

First responders said one person died and seven were injured, including a child.

Crews transported 6 people to the hospital. 2 people refused transport.