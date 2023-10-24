MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — One person died and two others were hurt in a a shooting in Montgomery County, according to police.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 11 p.m. on Monday.

Police arrived in the 14300 block of Fairdale Rd. and found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

They found a second man was outside who also appeared to be shot. Medics took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, police found a third man who’d been hit by gunfire. He also went to the hospital. Police did not say how bad his injuries appeared to be.

Officers took one person into custody.