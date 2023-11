TAKOMA PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — About one foot of standing water flooded the intersection of New Hampshire Ave. and eastbound University Blvd.

Takoma Park Police was urging drivers to find alternate routes as it caused traffic while the Maryland State Highway Administration was working on the situation.

Photo courtesy of Takoma Park Police.

Police asked residents to avoid the intersection if possible, reduce speeds and follow traffic signs and signals.

Takoma Park Police also reminded drivers that emergency vehicles have priority.