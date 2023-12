MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Medics took someone to the hospital with critical injuries Wednesday night after a vehicle collided with a tree in Boyds.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) said in a post on the X platform that the crash occurred at around 9:30 p.m. in the 15800 block of Barnesville Rd. between Bucklodge Road and Sugar Ridge Terrace.

The person who was taken to the hospital was pinned inside the vehicle before emergency were able to get the person out.