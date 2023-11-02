ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — The 16 out of 24 total Community Overdose Action Town Hall Series was held by Maryland’s Opioid Operational Command Center Thursday night at the Montgomery County Council Building.

“This is all the children that we have lost, the ones that we know of, in the past two years to opioid addiction,” said attendee Catherine Bouchard as she held up a photo of a group of people who lost their lives to opioid overdoses.

A group of moms from a local grief support group, called S.O.U.L, says the opioid crisis hits home for them.

“Our big goal is to promote awareness and to advocate for or for changes to government policies in order to better provide services to people whose children may be struggling or anyone who’s struggling with substance use disorder,” said attendee Beth Couture.

Another attendee, Daniel Gall, said he’s concerned for his wife’s health.

“She’s a cancer survivor and she’s a chronic pain patient, so she uses opioids,” he said.

Emily Keller, the Special Secretary of Opioid Response, said they want to find ways to make improvements.

“We want to hear from our community partners and the community what’s working, what’s not, and what the state can do better,” Keller said. “I think one of the priorities is going to be adolescent treatment services. We only have three outpatient treatment centers in Maryland. One only one accepts Medicaid. We would like to see an improvement there.”

Keller said the state is specifically seeing an increase in deaths in people 55 and older. According to the Maryland State Department of Health, in 2020, the state saw a drop in certain opioid-related deaths like Heroin and prescription opioids.

Fentanyl continues to increase and remains the leading drug in opioid-related deaths.

The next town hall is scheduled for Nov. 8 in Prince George’s County.