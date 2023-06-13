MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Garages, parking lots and street meters in two Montgomery County cities will start charging for Saturday parking starting in July.

Bethesda and Silver Spring will see new fees starting on Saturday, July 8. Officials said that parking will remain free on Sundays.

Montgomery County said that the rates in each of the locations will be as follows:

Bethesda

On-street: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. — $2.25 per hour

Surface lots: Monday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. — $2 per hour

Garages: Monday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. — $1.75 per hour or less

Silver Spring

On-street: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. — $2 per hour

Surface lots: Monday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. — $1.25 per hour

Garages: Monday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. — $1.25 per hour or less

The county has monthly passes available to purchase that would be valid for mornings, evenings and weekends.

According to a release, the county will use the money from these fees for new safety and security in parking locations at Bethesda, Silver Spring and Wheaton — including more lighting and cameras.

Downtown Wheaton already charges for parking on Saturday.