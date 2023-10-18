MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Police Sgt. Patrick Kepp is known to some as a public safety hero for his work in the community combatting drunk driving.

He received the Law Enforcement Award of Excellence in 2020 and 2021 in impaired driving prevention, according to Kurt Erickson, president of the Washington Regional Alcohol Program.

“This isn’t just for the number of DUI arrests that he had accomplished in either of those years. It was for overall leadership, something that he still exercises to this day,” Erickson said.

In 2021, Kepp was a recipient of the Washington Regional Alcohol Program Law Enforcement Award and a six-time winner of Maryland’s Impaired Driving Enforcement Award. He’s also a high school and college referee.

Aaron Skolnik works closely with Kepp as a member of the Washington District Football Officials Association. He said they are “all in shock.”

“Pat is an amazing official, working both high school and NCAA Division 1 college ball, and even more importantly he’s a good person,” Skolnik said.

As of Oct. 18, Kepp remains at a local hospital after a suspected impaired driver intentionally hit him Wednesday morning.