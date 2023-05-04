MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Police say they have arrested a couple for the second-degree murder of their 17-year-old daughter and the neglect of six minors.

On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, officers responded to the 9400 block of Quill Place in Montgomery Village for a working code in progress.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with 40-year-old Cynthia Moore and her husband, 45-year-old Dominique Moore.

The parents told police that their daughter had Multiple Sclerosis and diabetes, and had recently been diagnosed with COVID-19. The mother also admitted that her daughter had not seen a doctor in two years.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue was called to the location where the victim was pronounced dead.

Police say the family was living in squalor; Because of the unsanitary living conditions, six children ranging from five to fifteen years of age were removed from the home and placed with Child Protective Services.

Two children over the age of eighteen also lived in the home.

Dominique and Cynthia Moore were both charged with one count of second-degree murder and six counts of neglect of a minor. They were arrested and charged on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.