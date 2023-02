ASPEN HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian died after a crash in Aspen Hill on Sunday.

Police were called to Georgia Avenue and Hewitt Avenue around 7:37 p.m. after receiving reports of a pedestrian who had been hit.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they were an adult.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The driver stayed at the scene after the crash. Police were still investigating late Sunday evening.