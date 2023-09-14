MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said that a man from Silver Spring died after he was hit by a car on Wednesday.

Officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel were called to New Hampshire Avenue near Chalmers Road around 4:12 a.m. for a crash.

Police said that 31-year-old Evan Heath Hesekiel was crossing New Hampshire Avenue north of Chalmers Road when a car hit him.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene.

Hesekiel was taken to a hospital. He died there.

Police asked that anyone with any information call (240) 773-6620.