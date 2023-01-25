BETHESDA, Md. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian was hit by a car in Bethesda on Wednesday afternoon.

At about 3:13 p.m., officers responded to the 4700 block of Elm Street for the report of a pedestrian who was hit.

The victim was transported to a hospital in the area in serious condition, first responders said.

Montgomery County Police said the car that hit the victim did not stay on the scene.

Hampden Lane and Woodmont Avenue were closed towards Waverly Lane during the investigation. Police said to “expect significant delays.”