MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County police released photos of three people who are accused of taking $10,000 from a woman, after two of the people claimed to be undocumented immigrants.

Police said the woman was at TJMaxx, located in the 20900 block of Frederick Rd., on April 10 when two people approached her, asking if she spoke Spanish. After telling them that she did, they explained that they were trying to find a church that helps immigrants.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said the two people continued their conversation in the woman’s car. One of them said that she had won the Mega Millions lottery but could not claim her prize due to her undocumented status. The people in the woman’s car called a third person who claimed to work for the “lottery company.” That person told the woman that the person claiming to win the lottery could claim her prize if she had “guarantors.” They needed to go to an office in Rockville with a large amount of cash, “like $10,000 each.”

One of the people in the car left and came back with $10,000. She and the other person asked the woman if she could give them the other $10,000. The woman drove to her home, go thte money, and put it in her glove compartment. At that point, one of the people complained she had a stomachache and asked to be driven to a drug store. The driver ran into the store to get medicine. When she came back minutes later, the people and her $10,000 were gone.

Police said that they believe the group is targeting older and more vulnerable victims.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects or this crime is asked to contact police at (240) 773-6237 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

A reward of up to $10,00 is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.