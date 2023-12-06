MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County police said a man was in custody after a barricade situation at the JCPenney store at the Westfield Wheaton mall.

Police said they were dispatched to Westfield Wheaton Mall at about 10:30 a.m.

When they arrived at the scene, they said Lawrence reportedly threatened them with the knife.

Police then tried to negotiate with the man and attempted to persuade him to leave the fitting room and turn himself in.

The store was evacuated so that police would be able to safely negotiate with the man.

At about 2:30 p.m., the SWAT team deployed pepper balls into the fitting room, and the man was taken into custody after a four-hour standoff.

The man was identified as 37-year-old Christopher Lawrence. He was arrested for allegedly attempting to steal a watch from the store and barricading himself while armed with a knife.

Lawrence was evaluated and transported to the Central Processing Unit, where he is expected to be charged with first-degree assault.

No officers or store employees were injured during the incident. JC Penney will remain closed for the day.