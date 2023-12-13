MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md, (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) said it was investigating a deadly hit-and-run that took place in a work zone on Interstate 495 Wednesday morning.

Troopers said the incident happened shortly before 10 a.m. on the inner loop of the Beltway, past the Georgia Avenue exit in Montgomery County. As a result of it, two lanes of crews and emergency workers had two lanes of the highway blocked.

MSP was in the process of contacting the family of the person who was killed as of late Wednesday morning.