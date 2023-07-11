The Montgomery County Department of Police said that officers were trying to determine the identity of a man whose body was in the creek.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said crews recovered the body of a person who was killed from Seneca Creek on Sunday afternoon and that they needed help identifying him.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said that officers were in the area of Black Rock Road and Seneca Creek Trail around 5:40 p.m. after they received a report that a body was in the creek.

Members of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) arrived at the scene and removed the body from the water. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined someone killed the person whose body it was.

Police said the person had several distinctive tattoos that may help them to identify him. They released pictures of the tattoos.

Two of the three tattoos include:

The grim reaper holding a handgun

Chain links with what appears to be a cross underneath

Detectives asked anyone who recognized the tattoos, or knows of anyone with similar ones, to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is available for information that leads to the arrest of the person or people involved in the man’s killing. Callers can remain anonymous.