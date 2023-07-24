MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Emergency crews worked to free a person who was pinned under a dump truck Monday afternoon after the truck and a motorcycle collided.

Pete Piringer with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service tweeted about the incident in the area of Cedar Grove Elementary School in Damascus shortly before 5 p.m. Piringer later noted that Ridge Road (Route 27) was closed in both directions at Hawkes Road.

At 5:17 p.m., Piringer tweeted that the person who was trapped had been rescued from under the dump truck.