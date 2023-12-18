MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Fire and EMS said it rescued a person who fled their vehicle when the road flooded.

Fire officials said in a post on the X platform that Brighton Dam Rd. was closed between Bordly Dr. and New Hampshire Ave. in Brookville due to high water levels on the roadway.

Crews said that at around 4:30 a.m., several vehicles were caught in the road as it flooded. One person had to be rescued using boats.

The person reportedly left their vehicle and was swept downstream where they clung onto a tree until rescue.