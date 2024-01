MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Two people were hurt after a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday evening.

The crash happened in the 100 block of N. Frederick Ave. near Chestnut Street. Montgomery County Fire and EMS responded to the crash and rescued one person who was entrapped.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.