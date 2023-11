ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — A multi-vehicle crash caused one person to get stuck and needed to be extracted Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred around the Shady Grove Road and Research Boulevard area, involving a delivery truck and an SUV.

(Chief spokesperson Pete Piringer with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)

One adult was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.