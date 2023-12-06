MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A HVAC work van caught on fire and burned up Wednesday afternoon.

The van caught fire in the area of Shady Grove and Corporate Boulevard, not far from I-270.

(Photo courtesy of Pete Piringer on X)

According to a post on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Montgomery County Fire and EMS spokesperson Pete Piringer said the van was an HVAC work vehicle that was carrying propane tanks and other equipment and tools.

Some lanes were blocked as crews battled the fire. One adult was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.