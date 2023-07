ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — The Rockville Volunteer Fire Department started its Fourth of July by rescuing someone from a crash.

Officials said that crews responded to Montrose Road before the Southbound Interstate 270 ramp around 1 a.m.

One person was trapped in a car that had crashed. Crews had to roll the roof to get to the person in the car, who was taken to the hospital.

Crews got the person out in 12 minutes.