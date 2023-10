MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A tow truck collided with a heavy rail train Saturday night.

The incident occurred at Linden Lane Crossing near Capitol View Dr., Seminary Road and Forest Glen Road around 11 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service.

The train was carrying gravel and was stopped after being hit. There were no fuel spills from the truck or the train and no one was hurt, including the two passengers in the tow truck.

There was also no derailment but there was property damage.