SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — A doctor was arrested and charged after two women reported rapes and sexual assaults at an urgent care facility in Silver Spring.

Police said that the two victims visited the Advanced Walk-in Urgent Care at 10800 Lockwood Drive in Silver Spring on different dates. Both women told police that Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed Malek, 58, “groped, inappropriately touched, and sexually assaulted” them during normal examinations.

Police arrested Malek on Thursday outside of his medical practice. He is facing charges of second-degree rape, second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense.

Officials were worried about more potential victims. Anyone else who may be a victim or who may know anything else about these crimes is asked to call (240) 773-5400.