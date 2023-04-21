MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Drivers in the Rockville area might need to make some adjustments to their route on Sunday, April 23 when the annual Pike’s Peek 10K takes place.

The racing event, hosted by the Montgomery County Road Runners Club with the help of race sponsors, will find runners starting at the Shady Grove Metro Station and finishing on Rose Avenue just south of Montrose Road.

Families and other supporters will have the chance to celebrate with runners at the finish area with food, activities, music, and exhibits.

The 10K, itself, starts at 7:50 a.m.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said that the race course is designed to be safe for runners and to keep the impact to traffic at a minimum. That said, the department released the following guidance for race day: