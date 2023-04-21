MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Drivers in the Rockville area might need to make some adjustments to their route on Sunday, April 23 when the annual Pike’s Peek 10K takes place.
The racing event, hosted by the Montgomery County Road Runners Club with the help of race sponsors, will find runners starting at the Shady Grove Metro Station and finishing on Rose Avenue just south of Montrose Road.
Families and other supporters will have the chance to celebrate with runners at the finish area with food, activities, music, and exhibits.
The 10K, itself, starts at 7:50 a.m.
The Montgomery County Department of Police said that the race course is designed to be safe for runners and to keep the impact to traffic at a minimum. That said, the department released the following guidance for race day:
- There will be no access to Pike and Rose from Towne Road or Rockville Pike.
- The county parking lot at Montrose and 355 will be accessible via Towne Road and Montrose Road.
- Redland Road between Rockville Pike and Crabbs Branch Way will be closed from 5 a.m. until about 9 a.m.
- The race runs south on Rockville Pike, using all northbound lanes from 7:40 a.m. to approximately 8:10 a.m.
- Traffic officers will direct traffic to east on Gude Drive, left to north on Crabbs Branch Way, to left on Shady Grove Road, and back to Rockville Pike.
- The two center lanes of Rockville Pike from Gude Drive to Rose Avenue will be blocked to traffic from 6:30 a.m. until the race ends and the last runner has passed. Traffic is allowed in the right lane at all times. Crossover traffic won’t be allowed when the runners are on the course.
- Between approximately 8:10 a.m. and 9:45 a.m., southbound traffic on Rockville Pike will be diverted around the finish festival.
- Traffic will be directed southwest on Towne Road using Montrose Road or Montrose Parkway and will connect to East Jefferson Street and Executive Boulevard to Old Georgetown Road where southbound traffic on 355 will resume. NOTE: Towne Road is not a through road; there is no access to Old Georgetown Road.
- Drivers are allowed to use Montrose Parkway or Old Georgetown Road to access the northbound curb lane of Rockville Pike to reach destinations on the north or eastbound sides of Rockville Pike.
- Southbound traffic on Route 355 won’t be impacted except for the finish area detour as described above. Crossover traffic won’t be allowed only when the runners are on the course and that time depends on how far the intersection is from the start of the race.