MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) said a 12-year-old boy is responsible for the multiple bomb threats targeting some Montgomery County Public Schools.

Police said that on October 13,16, 17, 23, and 24, Montgomery County Public Schools received threats sent via email to Montgomery Blair High School. On October 15, Oak View Elementary School and Silver Spring International School were also targeted with a separate email threat.

MCPD identified a 12-year-old as the person responsible for all seven bomb threats. Police talked with the boy, who admitted he was behind it.

Police said the boy cannot be charged because in Maryland, kids under the age of 13 can only be charged with offenses that constitute a “crime of violence.”

MPD said the boy was aware of the legal limitations due to his age.