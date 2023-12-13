SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating an assault that took place at a Silver Spring Chipotle on Sunday, Nov. 26.

Officers with the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) responded to the Chipotle in the 900 block of Ellsworth Dr. around 10 p.m. for a reported assault.

MCDP said that two women entered the restaurant. One of them started arguing with an employee and threw food at that person. The two threw a chair at the employee before leaving.

Police got pictures of the suspects from surveillance cameras. One of the women was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue shorts and orange slippers. The other had long black hair and was wearing a long white coat, leggings and brown boots.

Anyone with any information should call police at 1-866-411-8477.