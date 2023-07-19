Closeup of Police Lights on Dark Street at Night

BETHESDA, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Police Department said two men have been arrested for multiple car thefts that were stolen in the Bethesda area.

Officers responded to reports of two men attempting to open the doors of multiple cars in the 8500 block of 16th St. at about 3:18 a.m. on July 18.

Officers arrest Matthew Alfonso Scott Jr., 23, of Washington, D.C. and Manden Jervell Turner, 22, of Hyattsville.

When police searched the two men, Scott had a window punch and Turner had a handgun along with a backpack with a stolen purse, wallets and bank cards.

Scott has been charged with multiple auto theft-related charges and released on an unsecured personal bond.

Turner was also charged with multiple auto theft-related charges and firearm charges. He is being held without bond.