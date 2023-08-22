MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said that it believed a reported bomb threat at a school on Tuesday was tied to a swatting call that had happened four days earlier at Montgomery Mall.

MCDP said in a post shortly after noon that officers were responding to Bullis School for a reported bomb threat. The school was evacuated as police looked into whether or not the report was valid.

In an update just before 1:30 p.m., MCDP determined that the threat at the school was also not valid. The school was turned back over to administrators.

In a follow-up at 12:40 p.m., MCDP said that it believed “this call is related to the same swatting call” that took place at Montgomery Mall on Friday, Aug. 18.

The mall was evacuated after a bomb threat on that day, but police cleared it and determined that the threat was not valid.