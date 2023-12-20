MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said that tips from community members led to an arrest after mail was stolen in Bethesda.

The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said that officers were called to the 5400 block of Westbard Ave. on Aug. 19 for a theft.

Police said that two suspects got into the building after a resident opened the door to get a food delivery. The building was secured.

Once they got inside, the suspects stole “multiple packages” from residents.

MCDP detectives received “multiple anonymous tips to Crime Solvers,” which helped them identify 19-year-old Dawud Aubry Drayton of Oxon Hill as one of the suspects.

Police arrested Drayton on Friday, Dec. 8, and charged him with burglary and theft. He was released on bond.