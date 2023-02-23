MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Public Libraries and the Montgomery County Department of Police said they were alerted to a potential threat to a drag story hour.

Two events are set to take place on Feb. 25 and 26. One event will be at the Olney Public Library and the other at Crazy Aunt Helen’s.

Alleged members of the Proud Boys were present at an event held Saturday, Feb. 18, at Loyalty Bookstore, according to a tweet by DCHomos.

LGBTQ+ support groups asked for volunteers to join a Parasol Patrol. They hope to organize an audio and visual barrier to protect those attending from being affected by potential protests or attacks.

Drag story hours have been the subject of nationwide controversy in recent months. Many supporters claim it is necessary to expose children to diverse and inclusive viewpoints. Opponents often have cited the fear that children are being exposed to sexual content.

Groups such as GaysAgainstGroomers have cataloged a number of instances of controversial behavior posted publically on the social media pages of many organizers of and contributors to such events.

Montgomery County Councilmember Kristin Mink of District 5 was among those counter-protesting the Proud Boys at Saturday’s event. She shared photos of her experience and the violence dealt against supporters of the Drag Story Hour.

Proud Boys showed up in Silver Spring and got violent today, trying to scare away families and children attending Drag Story Hour at Loyalty Books.



But the community held a wall of 🌈 safety and support. The kids had a great time and were none the wiser. We will never back down. pic.twitter.com/pQlHWvLQNx — Kristin Mink, Montgomery County Council (MD) (@KristinMink_) February 18, 2023

More than 120 bills critical of transgender issues have been proposed across the United States. This issue has quickly risen to become one of the most controversial and prominent issues in American politics.